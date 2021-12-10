9 more angelic archive scenes from South Tyneside Nativities - from Harton to Hedworthfield

We have 9 archive photos to remind you of the day your little one took to the stage to give a magical performance as a wise man, one of the three kings or perhaps even as Mary or Joseph.

Highfield Infants School was in the spotlight in 2005 and so was Marine Park Primary.

Hedworthfield Primary got our attention in 2008 and the 2004 Albert Elliott Primary School was featured in 2004.

Is there someone you know in the picture? The only way to find out is by browsing through our super selection.

1. So festive in Boldon The Boldon CofE Primary School Nativity 18 years ago. Remember it?

2. A host of stars at Harton Infants It's Harton Infants in 2004 but who do you recognise in the school's Nativity?

3. Back in time at Simonside Primary All smiles at Simonside Primary School but who do you recognise in the 2004 Nativity?

4. A spotlight on Albert Elliott Primary Happy faces at the Albert Elliott Primary School during the 2004 Nativity.