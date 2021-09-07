9 photos of South Tyneside youngsters starting a new year in reception class - but is your loved one pictured?

There’s the prospect of learning new things and meeting fantastic friends – as well as a few emotional tears for the parents as they look on with pride.

We have 9 great photos of children posing for photos in reception classes across South Tyneside from St Oswald’s to St Bede’s and Hedworth Lane to Simonside.

So take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. St Oswald's RC Primary School Mrs Howe's reception class at St Oswald's RC Primary School in 2014. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

2. St Bede's RC Primary Miss McCabe's reception class looks so smart for this 2014 photo at St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

3. St Joseph's RC Primary Mrs Pearson and Mrs Andressen's reception class at St Joseph's RC Primary in Fellgate was all smiles for their photo in 2007. Which beaming face do you recognise? Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. Cleadon Village CofE Primary What a wonderful line-up in 2005 at Cleadon Village CofE Prmary School. Here is Mrs Orr and Miss Merrin's reception class. Photo: TR Photo Sales