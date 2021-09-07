Is there a loved one of yours in our reception class selection of retro photos?
9 photos of South Tyneside youngsters starting a new year in reception class - but is your loved one pictured?

Picture the scene. It’s a new school year and your loved one is excitedly heading in to the reception class.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:51 am

There’s the prospect of learning new things and meeting fantastic friends – as well as a few emotional tears for the parents as they look on with pride.

We have 9 great photos of children posing for photos in reception classes across South Tyneside from St Oswald’s to St Bede’s and Hedworth Lane to Simonside.

So take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. St Oswald's RC Primary School

Mrs Howe's reception class at St Oswald's RC Primary School in 2014. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. St Bede's RC Primary

Miss McCabe's reception class looks so smart for this 2014 photo at St Bede's RC Primary School, Jarrow.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. St Joseph's RC Primary

Mrs Pearson and Mrs Andressen's reception class at St Joseph's RC Primary in Fellgate was all smiles for their photo in 2007. Which beaming face do you recognise?

Photo: TR

4. Cleadon Village CofE Primary

What a wonderful line-up in 2005 at Cleadon Village CofE Prmary School. Here is Mrs Orr and Miss Merrin's reception class.

Photo: TR

