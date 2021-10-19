9 retro photos of Greggs as it announces when its Festive Bake will be back in stores

But Greggs is much more than a provider of popular and tasty food.
It has done much work in the communities of South Tyneside over the years as these retro photos show.
Let’s take a look at breakfast clubs, art competitions and even support for the Great North Run.
1. Running back to 2019
Greggs teamed up with the Great North Company to provide free lunches for Great North Run volunteers at South Shields Transport Interchange in 2019. Were you in the picture two years ago?
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Tasty times in Lukes Lane
A free breakfast club was being offered at Lukes Lane Community School in 2010 and it was thanks to help which was provided by Greggs. Who can you recognise in this 2010 photo?
Photo: SN
3. Excellent from Andrew
Andrew Fairley had plenty of reason to celebrate in 2005 after winning a top award from Greggs but who can tell us more?
Photo: IB
4. A fabulous funds boost in Hebburn
Hebburn Neighbourhood Advice Centre was in the spotlight in 2006 after it received funds from the Greggs Trust. Were you one of the people pictured celebrating?
Photo: SN