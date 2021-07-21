Can you spot a familiar face in these scenes?
Can you spot a familiar face in these scenes?

9 retro scenes from South Tyneside in tribute to the Olympics - from Lord Blyton to Hebburn

Are you ready for another round of sporting drama? Why not get into the Tokyo spirit with a look back on some wonderful South Tyneside scenes over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:38 am

To mark the start of the Olympics, we are looking back in time to archive photos from Fellgate Primary School and Boldon School.

We’ve got sporting heroes who visited Lord Blyton School and South Tyneside College.

We are racing back in time with 9 great sporting scenes from the Shields Gazette archives. Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Jumping back to 2016

Long jumper Chris Tomlinson, who competed at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics, visited South Tyneside College 5 years ago. Did you get to meet him?

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo

2. Time for a parade in Fellgate in 2009

Fellgate Primary School pupils held their own walk complete with the torch they made themselves as their special tribute to the Olympics. This one takes us back 12 years. Does it bring back great memories?

Photo: sg

Buy photo

3. They did so well at Ashley Primary

Ashley Primary School pupils received their records of achievement in 2007 from former pupil and swimmer Chris Cook who competed at the 2004 Olympics. Were you among them and what do you remember about that day?

Photo: TR

Buy photo

4. So creative in South Shields

Key Stage 3 co-ordinator John Bennett got a helping hand from pupils from Monkton Junior School as they held a T-shirt making tribute to the Olympics at South Shields Community School in 2008.

Photo: CL

Buy photo
South TynesideHebburn
Next Page
Page 1 of 3