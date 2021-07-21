9 retro scenes from South Tyneside in tribute to the Olympics - from Lord Blyton to Hebburn
Are you ready for another round of sporting drama? Why not get into the Tokyo spirit with a look back on some wonderful South Tyneside scenes over the years.
To mark the start of the Olympics, we are looking back in time to archive photos from Fellgate Primary School and Boldon School.
We’ve got sporting heroes who visited Lord Blyton School and South Tyneside College.
We are racing back in time with 9 great sporting scenes from the Shields Gazette archives. Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.
