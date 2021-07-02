9 retro scenes from the 2004 Tyne and Wear Youth Games - join us as we run and jump back in time
Was it really 17 years ago! All of these photos were taken at the Tyne and Wear Youth Games in 2004.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:06 pm
Whether you were running, jumping, throwing the hammer, playing rugby or doing your best at hockey, it’s all in our archive photos.
Temple Park in South Shields was the setting for the games that year and there were hundreds of people involved.
The question is, were you? And are your pictured in one of these scenes?
Take a look and then get in touch with your memories.
Page 1 of 3