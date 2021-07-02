9 retro scenes from the 2004 Tyne and Wear Youth Games - join us as we run and jump back in time

Whether you were running, jumping, throwing the hammer, playing rugby or doing your best at hockey, it’s all in our archive photos.

Temple Park in South Shields was the setting for the games that year and there were hundreds of people involved.

The question is, were you? And are your pictured in one of these scenes?

Take a look and then get in touch with your memories.

1. Battling for the ball Who do you recognise in this scene on the hockey pitch?

2. Jumping back to 2004 That's a great clearance in the high jump. Remember this?

3. Competing in the hammet Did you take part in the hammer competition in the 2004 games?

4. On the ball in 2004 Tag rugby at the Tyne and Wear Youth Games. Did you take part?