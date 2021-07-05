9 retro South Tyneside photos as we say happy birthday to the NHS on its 73rd anniversary

The Queen today bestowed the ultimate honour on our health service today when she awarded it the George Cross – saying its staff had worked with courage, compassion and dedication.

The George Cross is given for acts of great heroism or courage in the face of great danger and NHS staff have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

Who can forget the emotional scenes as we clapped for the heroes during the pandemic.

But the many faces of the NHS has been a source of inspiration and support throughout South Tyneside for years. Here are just a handful of reminders of the difference it makes.

1. A bite size memory from 2018 Food for thought as newly qualified practitioner at South Tyneside District Hospital, Nikki Lynn, was pictured with her 70th birthday cup cake on the day that the NHS was 70 years old. Remember this? Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

2. Back to 2008 The 60th anniversary of the NHS was celebrated at the Cookson Festival in Bents Park in 2008, with Heather Leach and Sue Hodgson in the photo. Photo: SN Buy photo

3. A taste of 2010 A healthy eating event in South Tyneside in 2010. It was hosted by the South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust community weight management team. In the picture are Eileen Wallace, Lucy Matheson, Gabrielle Miller and Megan Saunders. Photo: SN Buy photo

4. A new addition in 2007 The opening of the new Flagg Court Primary Care Centre 14 years ago. MP David Miliband was pictured meeting health centre staff but were you pictured? Photo: TR Buy photo