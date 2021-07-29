It's such a great tourist attraction but do you remember these scenes from the past?
9 retro views from Arbeia as it gets ready to hold sleepover events - enjoy our archive feast of gladiators, candlelight and cavalry

Sleepover events are on the way at Arbeia and so are all sorts of fascinating attractions.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:30 pm

The Shields Gazette reported this week that, as well as museum sleepover nights, there was plenty more to come at the Roman Fort which stood guard at the entrance to the River Tyne and was a key military supply base to other forts along Hadrian’s Wall.

There will be stories of the period brought to life through events and displays – from gladiator battles and falconry demonstrations to re-enactments and storytelling.

But Arbeia is no stranger to holding fantastic events as these archive Shields Gazette photos show.

It has hosted candlelit tours, music events, and school lessons with a historic theme.

Don’t just take our word for it. Take a look for yourself.

1. Ready for battle

A gladiator battle at Arbeia Roman Fort. Gladiators Lance Prince as Lupus and Gary Rodwell as Priscus were pictured in 2013.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Hard at work from Hadrian Primary

Hadrian Primary school children Rafi Rahman and Tahrian Chowdhury were taking part in a project at Arbeia Roman Fort in 2016 but who can tell us more?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Here comes the cavalry

A Hadrian's Cavalry exhibition at Arbeia Roman Fort in 2017 with Cavalry trouper Arran Johnston and Mayor and Mayoress Alan and Moira Smith in the picture.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A flashback to 2017

Cavalry trouper Arran Johnston with Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums head of programmes Bill Griffiths. Can you tell us more?

Photo: Stu Norton

