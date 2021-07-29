There will be stories of the period brought to life through events and displays – from gladiator battles and falconry demonstrations to re-enactments and storytelling.

But Arbeia is no stranger to holding fantastic events as these archive Shields Gazette photos show.

It has hosted candlelit tours, music events, and school lessons with a historic theme.

Don’t just take our word for it. Take a look for yourself.

1. Ready for battle A gladiator battle at Arbeia Roman Fort. Gladiators Lance Prince as Lupus and Gary Rodwell as Priscus were pictured in 2013.

2. Hard at work from Hadrian Primary Hadrian Primary school children Rafi Rahman and Tahrian Chowdhury were taking part in a project at Arbeia Roman Fort in 2016 but who can tell us more?

3. Here comes the cavalry A Hadrian's Cavalry exhibition at Arbeia Roman Fort in 2017 with Cavalry trouper Arran Johnston and Mayor and Mayoress Alan and Moira Smith in the picture.

4. A flashback to 2017 Cavalry trouper Arran Johnston with Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums head of programmes Bill Griffiths. Can you tell us more?