9 retro views from Arbeia as it gets ready to hold sleepover events - enjoy our archive feast of gladiators, candlelight and cavalry
Sleepover events are on the way at Arbeia and so are all sorts of fascinating attractions.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:30 pm
The Shields Gazette reported this week that, as well as museum sleepover nights, there was plenty more to come at the Roman Fort which stood guard at the entrance to the River Tyne and was a key military supply base to other forts along Hadrian’s Wall.
There will be stories of the period brought to life through events and displays – from gladiator battles and falconry demonstrations to re-enactments and storytelling.
But Arbeia is no stranger to holding fantastic events as these archive Shields Gazette photos show.
It has hosted candlelit tours, music events, and school lessons with a historic theme.
Don’t just take our word for it. Take a look for yourself.
