9 South Tyneside lollipop ladies - and men - who were top of the pops in these retro photos

We are putting the spotlight on the lollipop men and women of South Tyneside

And we are doing it after the news that Britain’s longest serving lollipop lady was finally hanging up her sign after 52 years of service.

She has been patrolling the same stretch of road in Tamworth since 1969 and we think it is time to pay tribute to the school crossing patrol workers closer to home.

Here is just a small retro sample of people who have made the news over the years. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Saying goodbye to Rita in 2005 Rita Campbell was retiring from her job on crossing patrols in 2005 and the pupils from St Oswald's C of E Primary School were giving her a wonderful send-off 16 years ago? Photo: TR Buy photo

2. John's hard at work in South Shields Lollipop man John Dunnington was pictured on patrol on Prince Edward Road in 2004. Photo: IB Buy photo

3. Carol's fond farewell in 2008 Lollipop lady Carol Brennan was retiring after 31 years of service in 2008. Does this bring back memories? Photo: CL Buy photo

4. Flowers for Pauline Pauline Troope retired after 14 years on the road at East Boldon Juniors. Remember this? Photo: IB Buy photo