9 South Tyneside lollipop ladies - and men - who were top of the pops in these retro photos
They’re the dedicated people who safely see our children across the road.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 12:40 pm
We are putting the spotlight on the lollipop men and women of South Tyneside
And we are doing it after the news that Britain’s longest serving lollipop lady was finally hanging up her sign after 52 years of service.
She has been patrolling the same stretch of road in Tamworth since 1969 and we think it is time to pay tribute to the school crossing patrol workers closer to home.
Here is just a small retro sample of people who have made the news over the years. See if you can spot someone you know.
