Tuck in to these South Tyneside ice cream reminders and see if you can spot someone you know.

9 super cool photos for Ice Cream Day - let's enjoy some tasty retro treats from South Tyneside

Are you ready for Ice Cream Day? We are with a selection of retro photos from South Tyneside to get you in the spirit of the occasion.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:59 am

Grab a taste of these retro scenes as we look forward to Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18.

The specially nominated day is an American tradition but it also gives us a chance to chew over some great ice cream images from the Shields Gazette archives.

And it is especially appropriate with temperatures once again soaring outside.

So whether you were on a South Shields beach or taking a break from activities at Marsden Cricket Club, we have it all. Take a look.

1. Sharing a cornet

A lovely moment for these ice cream lovers in 2010. Recognise them?

2. Ice creams at Marsden

Benji Flemming (12) and his brother Teddy enjoying their ice creams during the Chloe and Liam Cricket Day held by Marsden Cricket Club in 2018.

3. You can't lick these archive photos

David Haswell and grandson Benjamin Moore enjoying ice cream in 2007.

4. A giant ice cream treat in 2003

Brothers Daniel and Jordan Grylls enjoy one of Michael Minchella's giant ice creams in 2003.

