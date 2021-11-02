9 superb winners of the Best of South Tyneside Young Performer competition - could you be next in line?

All of these talented people have won the Best of South Tyneside Young Performer of the Year crown in recent years and here’s a reminder of them all.

But the question is, who will follow in their footsteps? The search is on for contenders in the category as well as other sections such as Local Hero, Fundraiser of the Year, Sporting Achievement, Community Champion, Community Group, Child of Achievement, Green Champion and Child of Courage.

Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist, before the winners are decided at an awards ceremony on December 15.

For now, though, get those nominations in. Send them by visiting https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk

Back to 2011 What a performance from Lauren Waine who was crowned winner in 2011.

Abi's an award winner Abi Garrido was crowned champion in 2012.

Four-midable in 2012 The Waiters who won the 2012 competition.

All smiles for Lily Lily Brooke Widdowson was delighted with her win at the awards in 2014.