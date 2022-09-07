9 tasters from Hartlepool's past as we get ready for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning

The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will be with us once again on Friday, September 30.

The people of Hartlepool and East Durham have been amazing supporters of the cause over the years and we are sure this year will be no different.

To give you a flavour of your excellent support in the past, take a look at these photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. Brilliant at Bon Marche Bon Marche was the setting for this Macmillan fundraiser in 2005. Photo: DP Photo Sales

2. A cool event at Herons Staff at Heron Foods donned fancy dress for their Macmillan Coffee Morning event in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Excellent at English Martyrs Brewing up memories from 2016. It's teaching staff Alistair Morrison (rear), Paul Dickson and Julie Johnson with pupils (let to right) Rhys Pearson, Ben Caden, Selina Recinto, Elena Cain, Xuxa Bevin and Jakub Biszczak during the English Martyrs School Macmillan Coffee morning. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Fashionable fundraising in 2015 Anna Campbell (2nd right) and staff from her salon in York Road, Hartlepool, held this coffee morning in aid of Macmillan in 2015. Pictured with Anna are l-r Danielle Pennick, Nicola Moreland, Kayliegh Brackstone, and Abbie Smith. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales