Summer was almost over but these people brought the season to a super close with these scenes in years gone by.
9 ways you spent a great Bank Holiday on South Tyneside in years gone by - from watching stunt riders to seafront ice cream

The Bank Holiday weekend is almost here and we hope you get a chance to relax.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:54 am

But how did you spend your time in Bank Holidays gone by? These archive images show you had all sorts of wonderful ways of passing the time.

Some of you watched stunt motor bike riding or braved the thrill of a fairground ride

Or maybe you went more traditional by relaxing with a seafront ice cream.

Re-live some Bank Holidays from years gone by with these Shields Gazette retro scenes.

1. So cool on a sunny 2013 Bank Holiday

Were you pictured tucking in to a Bank Holiday ice cream 8 years ago?

Photo: iain brown

2. High fliers in 2013

Enjoying the thrills of a fairground ride in 2013. Recognise them?

Photo: iain brown

3. Daredevils in 2007

Here is a scene from the Wheels Project at Monkton on August Bank Holiday 14 years ago. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: IB

4. All the fun of the fair

Were you pictured enjoying an August Bank Holiday in 2008?

Photo: IB

