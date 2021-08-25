But how did you spend your time in Bank Holidays gone by? These archive images show you had all sorts of wonderful ways of passing the time.

Some of you watched stunt motor bike riding or braved the thrill of a fairground ride

Or maybe you went more traditional by relaxing with a seafront ice cream.

Re-live some Bank Holidays from years gone by with these Shields Gazette retro scenes.

1. So cool on a sunny 2013 Bank Holiday Were you pictured tucking in to a Bank Holiday ice cream 8 years ago? Photo: iain brown Photo Sales

2. High fliers in 2013 Enjoying the thrills of a fairground ride in 2013. Recognise them? Photo: iain brown Photo Sales

3. Daredevils in 2007 Here is a scene from the Wheels Project at Monkton on August Bank Holiday 14 years ago. Does this bring back memories? Photo: IB Photo Sales

4. All the fun of the fair Were you pictured enjoying an August Bank Holiday in 2008? Photo: IB Photo Sales