What a creative lot you are when it comes to fundraising.
9 wonderful ways you have fundraised in South Tyneside over the years - from prison breaks to push-ups!

Hats off to the wonderful South Tyneside fundraisers who really know how to put on a charity challenge.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:55 am

We have found archive photos of people in baths of gunge, pretending to break out of prison and doing push-ups to raise money.

Which other epic ways have you used to raise money in the past?

We found these gems in the Shields Gazette archives and they also include a fundraising day on horseback, and a sponsored skateboard session.

Take a look and see if they bring back great memories.

Then get in touch and tell us about the wonderful fundraising you have done in the past. The whackier the better and remember to end us photos!

1. Saddle up for these 2016 memories

Can you recognise the South Tyneside horse riders who were setting off on their fundraising ride for charity 5 years ago?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Get on board with these memories

A weekend fundraiser at Override Skate Park in 2015. Were you there?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Keeping fit at Clervaux Nursery

What a caring lot they were at Clervaux Nursery in this 2010 photo. They were keeping fit as part of a fundraising project for Sport Relief.

Photo: SN

4. Best bar none in 2008

Sylvia Stoneham and Amy King dressed as prisoners for a sponsored breakout 13 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: CL

