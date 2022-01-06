Icy reminders of the past but how many do you remember?
A flurry of retro winter scenes after South Tyneside welcomes its first snow of 2022

The first South Tyneside snow of 2022 has landed on the borough – albeit short-lived, and it’s certainly nothing compared to these icy scenes from the past!

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:49 pm

We have gathered 10 archive images of the borough facing a wintry day and here they are – from blizzards on King Street in 2009 to sledging on the Cleadon Hills in the same year.

There’s a possibility of more snow on the way so let’s remind ourselves of some good old fashioned downpours from the past.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. That's class on the Cleadon Hills

Back to 2009 for this snowball fight. Can you spot someone you know?

2. Chilly in King Street

Braving the snow in King Street in 2009.

3. Having fun in the 2009 snow

Sledging on The Leas 13 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Making snow angels in 2010

Fun at Gypsies Green in 2010 for these youngsters. Recognise them?

