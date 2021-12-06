See how many of these Fellgate scenes you remember.
A focus on Fellgate's past with 9 retro photos - from fab Flora's 25 years at school to a new mini bus

From fitness fans to fab Flora who was rewarded for 25 years at the same school. We have it all in a flashback to scenes from Fellgate’s past.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:17 am

Every now and then, we put the spotlight on a South Tyneside neighbourhood with a look back at old photos from the area.

We found these nine from Fellgate and we want your memories of them.

Do you recognise the Fellgate Primary pupils taking part in a Wake Up Shake Up session or the workers at Stanley Racing?

We have this and plenty more as we turn the clock back on Fellgate.

1. A fantastic exercise session in 2010

It's the Wake Up Shake Up session at Fellgate Primary School in 2010. Is there someone you know in the photo?

2. In training in 2007

These members of the Fellgate Fitness Centre were in training for the Great North Run in 2007. Remember this?

3. A wonderful day for Flora

Flora Arnott celebrated 25 years at Fellgate Primary School in 2003. Were you pictured as you helped her to mark the occasion?

4. Posting memories from 2017

Fellgate Primary School pupils Will Ahmed (left) and Daniel Shavardi were adding postcards to the vast collection on display in their classroom. Who can tell us more?

