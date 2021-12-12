A retro toast to the Ben Lomond - the South Tyneside pub with a big heart this Christmas

Retro scenes from the Ben Lomond but how many do you remember?
Let’s hear it for everyone at the Ben Lomond pub – the South Tyneside venue with a real heart this Christmas.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:55 am

The Jarrow favourite is serving lunch on Christmas Day for anyone feeling lonely or isolated.

We are paying tribute to the pub with a retro spotlight on scenes from the Grange Road West pub over the years.

There’s a Children in Need dunking from 2009, a sponsored walk from 2012, and a picture which made the news in 2007.

Want to find out more? Take a look through our archive collection of photographs.

1. All for charity in 2009

Raising a smile and lots of money with this dunking scene from 2009 - but who was the brave volunteer getting a soaking?

Photo: SN Shields Gazette

2. Auction time in 2007

A picture of Jarrow was presented to manager Louise Dickens from the pub 14 years ago but who can tell us more about it?

Photo: CL

3. A toast in 2018

Manager Alison Eastly hands over the first drink to local customer Ken Mayne after the pub's refurbishment in 2018.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. The sound of silence in 2003

Assistant manager Mark Henderson was calling for quiet in 20093 but who can tell us why?

Photo: IB

