A retro toast to the Ben Lomond - the South Tyneside pub with a big heart this Christmas

We are paying tribute to the pub with a retro spotlight on scenes from the Grange Road West pub over the years.

There’s a Children in Need dunking from 2009, a sponsored walk from 2012, and a picture which made the news in 2007.

Want to find out more? Take a look through our archive collection of photographs.

1. All for charity in 2009 Raising a smile and lots of money with this dunking scene from 2009 - but who was the brave volunteer getting a soaking? Photo: SN Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2. Auction time in 2007 A picture of Jarrow was presented to manager Louise Dickens from the pub 14 years ago but who can tell us more about it? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. A toast in 2018 Manager Alison Eastly hands over the first drink to local customer Ken Mayne after the pub's refurbishment in 2018. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. The sound of silence in 2003 Assistant manager Mark Henderson was calling for quiet in 20093 but who can tell us why? Photo: IB Photo Sales