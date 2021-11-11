A retro tribute to the heroes of South Tyneside with 9 poppy scenes

Remembrance Day marks the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Each year, we pay tribute with a silence in the honour of those who fell, as well as by wearing poppies such as in these 9 retro photos from South Tyneside.

From Bede Burn Primary School to Morrisons in Jarrow and Temple Park Junior School to Ashley Road Primary, we look at poppy scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

1. A beautiful reminder from 2017 The Word Knitting Group's giant poppies were in the picture in 2017 and so were Father Chris Fuller and knitter Joy Parker. Photo: Stu Norton

2. Beautiful at Bede Burn Primary The 2016 Bede Burn Primary School remembrance display. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton

3. Such special creations Ashley Primary School pupils Elizabeth Ridley and Matthew Douglass with poppies created by pupils in 2014. Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Making a difference at Herons A poppy appeal at Herons frozen food in Hebburn and pictured in 2009 were Derek Hunter, Jacky Weightman and Maxie Walsh. Photo: SN