Back of the net! 10 reminders of the school football teams you used to play for in South Tyneside

It was a special moment when you got to pull on the shirt for your school for the first time.

But which team was it and what position did you play? Were you a flying winger, a goal scoring centre forward or a top-class defender who wouldn’t let anything get past them.

To give you some inspiration, we have chosen these retro photos from the Shields Gazette archives of school teams in the area.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Champions! That's this Ashley Primary School team Ashley Primary School's winning football team was pictured in 2003 with coach Bill Wilson and head teacher Phil Grice also in the picture.

2. Wonderful in Whitburn Whitburn School's under-14 girls football team was all conquering in 2005. Were you in the squad?

3. What a season in West Boldon Wow! Look at the hail of trophies that West Boldon Primary School's team won in 2008.

4. A spotlight on the Lord Blyton team A flashback photo from 16 years ago. Helen Martin, the assistant manager at McDonald's in Simonside was pictured presenting a new football strip to the Lord Blyton School team in 2005.