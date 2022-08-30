Bananas, bandits and Buzz Lightyear! 9 photos of the brilliant fancy dress outfits you have worn in the Great North Run

You have dressed as everything from bandits to bananas and superheroes to Shakespearean characters for 13-miles of gruelling running.

It’s all been in the name of charity and we have loved getting you on camera as you headed round the course in years gone by.

Now, as the iconic race gets ready to return to South Shields on September 11, take a look at the outfits you have donned over the years.

It’s a veritable feast of fancy dress photos!

And get in touch if you’ve got a wacky costume ready for this year’s race.

Getting a buzz out of the race What a great outfit in 2009.

Super smiles in 2007 Happy times in 2007. Remember this?

All the world's a stage A classic look for this Shakespearean runner in 2008.

Tigger time The wonderful thing about this 2006 Tigger was he was doing great at the GNR.