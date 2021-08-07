Budding gardeners! It's time to share your memories ahead of National Allotments Week

National Allotments Week starts on August 9 and we are marking the occasion by reflecting on great memories from plots throughout South Tyneside.

From Holder House to Forber Avenue and the Oasis to Boldon allotments, we have archive scenes from them all.

National Allotments Week celebrates people with a shared love of healthy fresh fruit and vegetables, and who also love physical exercise and social interaction.

It’s been all that and more in South Tyneside over the years. We have reminders of a Saturday club for children, a new extension at Holder House, a jubilee party at All Saints and a winter wonderland event at the Oasis allotments.

Take a look.

1. Having fun at Holder House What a great project! This scene comes from 2013 and shows youngsters at the Holder House Garden Project Saturday Club planting flowers. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: sg Buy photo

2. A reindeer and a town crier at All Saints! What a wonderful image from 2012. It shows a Jubilee Party at All Saints Allotments. Town Crier Jim Chambers, James Bassatt and veteran Bill Craddock M.B.E are pictured with, back from left, volunteer Lionel Podds, staff Dave Johnson and NECA co-ordinator Jas Holburn. Photo: sg Buy photo

3. Walking in an Oasis allotment wonderland Oasis Allotment Project members preparing for their Winter Wonderland event in 2014. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: sg Buy photo

4. A new allotment at Boldon Colliery Sunny times in 2018 on a new allotment at Boldon Colliery. In the picture are Chris Convery, front, with Philip Brooks, Keith Parkin, and Chris Tilbrook but who can tell us more. Photo: Stu Norton Buy photo