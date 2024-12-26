Check out these faces at the Chichester Arms in this great set of retro photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Nov 2021, 14:23 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 13:19 GMT

Lets raise a toast to the Chichester Arms by turning back the clock to these retro scenes.

We have 8 photos to share with you and they show everything from Movember fundraising to a pool marathon at the pub.

There are Shields Gazette archive photos from as far back as 1966 and we would love your memories of them. Email [email protected]

A selection of Chichester Arms retro scenes for you to enjoy.

1. A toast to the memories

A selection of Chichester Arms retro scenes for you to enjoy. Photo: sg

Photo Sales
The pub backed the Movember campaign in 2014 and here's the team with the money they raised.

2. Memories from Movember

The pub backed the Movember campaign in 2014 and here's the team with the money they raised. Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Artist Bob Olley with then manageress Judith Gardner in 2004 but who can tell us more about this photo?

3. In the picture in 2004

Artist Bob Olley with then manageress Judith Gardner in 2004 but who can tell us more about this photo? Photo: sg

Photo Sales
A celebratory scene in 2013. Perhaps you can shed more light on this Shields Gazette archive photo.

4. Turning the clock back to 2013

A celebratory scene in 2013. Perhaps you can shed more light on this Shields Gazette archive photo. Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPubsPeopleNostalgia
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice