Christmas crackers, balloons, a visit from Santa - it's retro party time in South Tyneside! 9 archive photos to enjoy

We’ve got Santa Claus, Christmas crackers and festive scenes galore.
There are scenes from Hebburn Library, Flagg Court, and Boldon Village Hall and plenty more besides.
So as you tuck in to another mince pie, take a look at these festive events you have enjoyed in the past.
1. Christmas with the Chipper Club
The Chipper Club Christmas party was held at Chambers in 1994. Did you go?
2. Wonderful in Washington
Pensioners were enjoying a Christmas party at Washington School in 2015 in this archive photo. Who do you recognise?
3. Perfect in Pennywell
A Pennywell residents Christmas party in 1999 and Santa came to visit. Remember this?
4. Reflections from Penshaw
Christmas party for Penshaw pensioners was held in 1993 at the Bird in Hand, Penshaw.
