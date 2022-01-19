But that’s when our photographers took these photos of the St Oswald’s Allsorts Dancers, the stage show Happy Families at Brinkburn Comprehensive and budding young journalists at Monkton School.
We have a snowball fight at Cleadon Hills as well and plenty more besides. Take a look.
1. Sliding back in time
A sledging scene from February 1987. Does this bring back happy memories?
2. Ready to perform
The St Oswalds Allsorts dancers pictured in January 1987. Recognise anyone?
3. Memory Lane social flow December 1987 Pupils from Brinkburn Comprehensive present "Happy Families".
Pupils from Brinkburn Comprehensive who presented their show Happy Families in 1987. Were you among them?
4. Ready for battle
The AD 500 Battle Re-Enactment Society members on parade at the Roman Fort, when they staged a mock battle in 1987.
