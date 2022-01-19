Scenes from South Tyneside from 35 years ago.
Discos, dancers and mock battles - nine pictures from South Shields, Jarrow and Cleadon Hills in 1987

Where did the time go. It is hard to believe that 35 years have passed since these photos were taken.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:55 am

But that’s when our photographers took these photos of the St Oswald’s Allsorts Dancers, the stage show Happy Families at Brinkburn Comprehensive and budding young journalists at Monkton School.

We have a snowball fight at Cleadon Hills as well and plenty more besides. Take a look.

1. Sliding back in time

A sledging scene from February 1987. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Ready to perform

The St Oswalds Allsorts dancers pictured in January 1987. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Memory Lane social flow December 1987 Pupils from Brinkburn Comprehensive present "Happy Families".

Pupils from Brinkburn Comprehensive who presented their show Happy Families in 1987. Were you among them?

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Ready for battle

The AD 500 Battle Re-Enactment Society members on parade at the Roman Fort, when they staged a mock battle in 1987.

Photo: Shields Gazette

