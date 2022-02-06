We hope that these retro reminders of pools down the years bring back lots of happy memories.
So whether it was Derby Street baths or Temple Park, Haven Point or Hebburn, we have reminders of them all.
Dive in and take a look, and then get in touch with your own memories.
1. Sew good in 2012
A 2012 scene at Hebburn swimming pool where these members of the Materialistics knitting group were crocheting the length of the pool.
Photo: sg
2. Brilliant at the Brownies
The Brownies annual swimming gala in Stanhope Road baths in 1988.
Photo: sg
3. A new addition
The new swimming pool at South Shields Grammar Technical School for Boys.
Photo: sg
4. Boldon in the 80s
Boldon Swimming Club in 1983. Recognise anyone?
Photo: sg