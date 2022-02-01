Whether you worked in the offices or on the ships, the heyday of the shipyards affected so many workers.

Were you among them? What are your recollections of your time there?

Let’s see if these images from the Shields Gazette archives can jog your memory.

1. A close-up view Redheads shipyard in the picture. Do you know someone who worked there? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2. Back to the 50s A shipyard strike in 1957. Is there someone you know in this photo Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3. Hard at work Workers busy at their jobs but who can tell us where this photo was taken? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4. Over in Hebburn The former Hebburn shipyard offices of Hawthorn Leslie. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales