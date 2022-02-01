See if these shipyard scenes bring back memories for you.
See if these shipyard scenes bring back memories for you.

Eight retro South Tyneside shipyard scenes - from South Shields' Readheads to Hebburn's Hawthorn Leslie

The shipyards of South Tyneside will hold many memories for people across the North East.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:01 pm

Whether you worked in the offices or on the ships, the heyday of the shipyards affected so many workers.

Were you among them? What are your recollections of your time there?

Let’s see if these images from the Shields Gazette archives can jog your memory.

1. A close-up view

Redheads shipyard in the picture. Do you know someone who worked there?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

2. Back to the 50s

A shipyard strike in 1957. Is there someone you know in this photo

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

3. Hard at work

Workers busy at their jobs but who can tell us where this photo was taken?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

4. Over in Hebburn

The former Hebburn shipyard offices of Hawthorn Leslie.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
South TynesideSouth ShieldsHebburnNorth EastShields Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3