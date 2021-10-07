Eight school pictures taking a trek back in time as we mark Walk To School Month in South Tyneside

Pupils across the globe use sustainable ways to get to the classroom and October is the month where the efforts of pupils is celebrated.
It gives us a chance to step back in time with a selection of photos of South Tyneside children en route to their own schools.
From Hedworth Lane Primary to Boldon School and Albert Elliott Primary to Laygate School, there are walk-to-school scenes from them all.
The question is – do you recognise anyone in the photos? Take a look.
1. Brilliant in Boldon
The Boldon School Walk to School programme in 2012. Does this bring back memories.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Record breakers in 2005?
These Boldon children were trying to break a Walk To School world record in 2005. How did they do?
Photo: CL
3. On the road in 2009
Walking to school in 2009 at Hedworth Lane Primary School. Is there someone you know in the photo?
Photo: TR
4. On the march at Albert Elliott Primary
Albert Elliott Primary pupils Jonathon Davison, Jordan Parker, Alex Flood and Claire Manning were pictured on their way to school in 2003.
Photo: TR