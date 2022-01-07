From Wig Wednesday to dinnertime - 9 great reminders of Holy Trinity CE school's past from the Gazette archives

The answer is they all feature in Shields Gazette photos which were taken at Holy Trinity CE Academy.
We delved into our archives to find 9 great reminders of scenes from the school over the years.
Were you pictured meeting the Bishop of Durham in 2013 or donning a colourful wig in 2014?
Who do you recognise in the 2014 photo showing the school at dinnertime?
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Wonderful fun with wigs
Holy Trinity Primary School hosted a Wig Wednesday fun day in 2014. Who do you recognise among the children having a great time?
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Tuck in with your 2014 memories
The Mayor and Mayoress take time out to serve the children at Holy Trinity School in this 2014 dinnertime session.
Photo: iain brown
3. Planting memories in 2018
The planting of a seedling from Her Majesty The Queen at the school 4 years ago. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. An important message in 2018
Holy Trinity C of E Academy's anti-bullying project told through sock decoration messages 4 years ago. Remember this?
Photo: Stu Norton