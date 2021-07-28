What a great occasion but who do you recognise in these scenes?
Happy times at the King George V prom in 2006 - but were you there and were you pictured?

Can you believe that 15 years have passed since these prom photos were taken.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:56 pm

They show students from the King George V School enjoying their prom night at the Little Haven Hotel.

They look resplendent in their gowns and suits but we want your memories of the occasion.

Can you spot someone you know in our photo selection and did you have a great time yourself? Take a look and tell us more.

1. A photo by the sea

Are you pictured in this King George V prom photo?

2. On their way to the prom

Pictured at the King George V prom in 2006. Recognise them?

3. All suited for a great event

All pals together but do you recognise them?

4. One from the archives

Enjoying a great occasion but who are the people pictured?

