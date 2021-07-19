Hopelessly devoted to the memories! 9 retro photos showing how you love Grease, Pink Ladies and all

And you loved it so much, you performed it on stage at your school musicals.

Others among you dressed up as the characters for charity days. And some of you held Grease-themed events in the office or the playground.

We are putting the spotlight on the mega film after the news that a Grease prequel could be on the way, starring the Pink Ladies.

In the meantime, see if you can spot someone you know in these local Grease flashback scenes.

1. Hopelessly devoted to these Harton memories The 2007 Harton Technology College production of Grease Is The Word and look who's starring in it. Photo: TR Buy photo

2. A great Grease scene from 2011 These talented youngsters were performing Grease on the stage at the Customs House in 2011. Recognise them? Photo: sg Buy photo

3. Having a blast in 2004 Performers from the David Ducasse Stage School in their roles from Grease 17 years ago. Remember this? Photo: sg Buy photo

4. So cool at Springs Springs staff in Grease outfits for a charity show in 2003. Remember this? Photo: CL Buy photo