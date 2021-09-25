A selection of South Tyneside memories from 1974. See if there are any that you remember.
How life looked in South Tyneside in 1974 - nine retro scenes from the days of Rippons, Snowfresh and Plessey

Toys in Rippons, fundraising at Plessey and shopping at Snowfresh. They all feature in our flashback to South Tyneside in 1974.

We’ve been digging into the Shields Gazette archives again! And this time we came up with these 9 photos from the borough and they were all taken 47 years ago.

Do you recognise the Redwell amateur film makers, or the organisers of the Harvest Festival at St Hilda’s Church? How about the children enjoying the Lunar Jet ride at the amusements?

Have a look and then share your own memories of South Tyneside in the 1970s.

1. Browsing at Markworths

The toy department at Markworth's shop in New Green Street. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Fairground fun

South Shields Amusement Park in April 1974 and here are children on the Lunar Jet ride. Remember it?

3. They're under way

The start of the veterans' race organised by the South Shields Harriers in February 1974. Have you spotted someone you know?

4. On film in July 1974

Redwell amateur film-makers in the spotlight in 1974 were left to right: Peter Cooper, Vivienne Foster, Janette Lowdon, Susan Short, and Carol Gardner. But who can tell us more about this scene?

