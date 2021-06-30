An open air youth club in Jarrow and music in the park were other treats you may remember from balmy summers of the past in the borough.

We looked through the Shields Gazette archives to find these photos which all come from the summers of 1970, 1971, 1972, and 1973.

But how many do you remember. Let’s warm up the memories with a look back at sunshine scenes from a time gone by.

1. Playing in the St Hilda's pool St Hilda's play group members take advantage of the sunshine to enjoy a cooling paddling pool in July 1971.

2. An ace reminder from Wood Terrace Girl competitors during a break in the South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club's junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971.

3. On the beach South Shields beach on a hot day in August 1970.

4. Carnival time The Marsden Coastliners in the parade for the annual carnival arranged by the Blue Stars Juvenile Jazz Band at South Shields in August 1972. Can you spot someone you know?