In the summertime when the weather was fine - 9 retro 70s summer shots from South Tyneside in the sunshine
Sunbathing at South Shields and paddling pools in Hebburn. It’s all part of the summer fun you had in South Tyneside in the early 1970s.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:30 am
An open air youth club in Jarrow and music in the park were other treats you may remember from balmy summers of the past in the borough.
We looked through the Shields Gazette archives to find these photos which all come from the summers of 1970, 1971, 1972, and 1973.
But how many do you remember. Let’s warm up the memories with a look back at sunshine scenes from a time gone by.
Page 1 of 3