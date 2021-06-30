How many of these sunshine scenes do you remember?

In the summertime when the weather was fine - 9 retro 70s summer shots from South Tyneside in the sunshine

Sunbathing at South Shields and paddling pools in Hebburn. It’s all part of the summer fun you had in South Tyneside in the early 1970s.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:30 am

An open air youth club in Jarrow and music in the park were other treats you may remember from balmy summers of the past in the borough.

We looked through the Shields Gazette archives to find these photos which all come from the summers of 1970, 1971, 1972, and 1973.

But how many do you remember. Let’s warm up the memories with a look back at sunshine scenes from a time gone by.

1. Playing in the St Hilda's pool

St Hilda's play group members take advantage of the sunshine to enjoy a cooling paddling pool in July 1971.

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. An ace reminder from Wood Terrace

Girl competitors during a break in the South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club's junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971.

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. On the beach

South Shields beach on a hot day in August 1970.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Carnival time

The Marsden Coastliners in the parade for the annual carnival arranged by the Blue Stars Juvenile Jazz Band at South Shields in August 1972. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Shields Gazette

