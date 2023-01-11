News you can trust since 1849
It's 15 years since they were pictured at school! 9 photos from South Tyneside classrooms in 2008

Where has the time gone. It’s 15 years since your loved ones were lining up for a photo at these South Tyneside schools.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago

Here are 9 memories from 2008, so take a look as we head back to the classroom at Ashley Primary, Biddick Hall, Temple Park and Marine Park primaries.

There are scenes from Seaview, Toner Avenue, and Mortimer primary schools too.

Get browsing and re-live the days when they were so proud in their school uniforms.

1. Temple Park Juniors

Mrs Littlewood's class at Temple Park. Are you in the picture?

2. Marine Park Primary

Mrs Heron and Miss Peel's reception class at Marine Park Primary in 2008.

3. Toner Avenue

Mrs Gayle Cokill's reception class at Toner Avenue Primary. Recognise anyone?

4. Mortimer Primary

Faces galore from Mortimer Primary 15 years ago - but how many do you recognise?

South TynesideTemple Park