Pie scenes galore but can you spot someone you know?

It's a retro pie-fest! 10 archive photos showing just how much South Tyneside has loved pies over the years

We are serving up a tasty menu of pie scenes from South Tyneside’s past.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 17th September 2021, 11:52 am

And we hope you tuck in to these retro photos by browsing through this archive collection and then getting in touch with your own memories of these scenes.

How about the football-themed pie at Dicksons or the pie and pea supper at the Top Club. Or what about the mince pie scene at Cleadon Infants School?

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. A tasty treat at Taybarns

Mince pies on the menu at Taybarns 13 years ago. Who can tell us more about this photo?

Photo: IB

2. Pie judging in 2017

Judging Garden Hill Care Home's Pie making competition in 2017 were, left to right, acting Sgt Gary Collinson, Lauren Donaldson, Michael Leonard, and PCSO Sue Havenhand.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Haway the Lads!

Dicksons butchers were supporting South Shields FC on their cup run in 2017 with free saveloy and pie selfies. Here are shop manager Dawn Pratt and Julie Garbutt.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Pork pies with a Valentine's theme

Dicksons Middlefields staff Kevin Shaw and Tum Hogg were pictured enjoying pork pies with a Valentine's shape in 2010.

Photo: TR

South Tyneside
