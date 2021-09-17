It's a retro pie-fest! 10 archive photos showing just how much South Tyneside has loved pies over the years

And we hope you tuck in to these retro photos by browsing through this archive collection and then getting in touch with your own memories of these scenes.

How about the football-themed pie at Dicksons or the pie and pea supper at the Top Club. Or what about the mince pie scene at Cleadon Infants School?

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. A tasty treat at Taybarns Mince pies on the menu at Taybarns 13 years ago. Who can tell us more about this photo? Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Pie judging in 2017 Judging Garden Hill Care Home's Pie making competition in 2017 were, left to right, acting Sgt Gary Collinson, Lauren Donaldson, Michael Leonard, and PCSO Sue Havenhand. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

3. Haway the Lads! Dicksons butchers were supporting South Shields FC on their cup run in 2017 with free saveloy and pie selfies. Here are shop manager Dawn Pratt and Julie Garbutt. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Pork pies with a Valentine's theme Dicksons Middlefields staff Kevin Shaw and Tum Hogg were pictured enjoying pork pies with a Valentine's shape in 2010. Photo: TR Photo Sales