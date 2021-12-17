So any seasonal scenes. Is there one which brings back memories for you?
It's Christmaass! And here's 11 festive scenes from Simonside Primary School over the years

Oh yes we are! We are getting festive with a look back at Simonside Primary School’s Nativities over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 6:25 pm

Can you recognise someone you know from shows such as Percy’s Christmas Recipe, Aladdin or There’s Something Amazing Going On?

We have shepherds, angels, wise men as well as Mary and Joseph.

Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch with your own festive memories.

1. Back to 2013

The Year 2 Nativity pictured 8 years ago. Was there someone you know in the cast?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. On stage in 2010

The Key Stage 1 production 11 years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. They did so well in 2004

Such a lovely reminder from 2004.

Photo: CL Shields Gazette

4. A great reception in 2014

The reception class Nativity in 2014. Does it bring back happy memories?

Photo: Stu Norton

