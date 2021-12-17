It's Christmaass! And here's 11 festive scenes from Simonside Primary School over the years

Can you recognise someone you know from shows such as Percy’s Christmas Recipe, Aladdin or There’s Something Amazing Going On?

We have shepherds, angels, wise men as well as Mary and Joseph.

Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch with your own festive memories.

1. Back to 2013 The Year 2 Nativity pictured 8 years ago. Was there someone you know in the cast? Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

2. On stage in 2010 The Key Stage 1 production 11 years ago. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. They did so well in 2004 Such a lovely reminder from 2004. Photo: CL Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4. A great reception in 2014 The reception class Nativity in 2014. Does it bring back happy memories? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales