Life in South Tyneside in 1980 - how many of these scenes do you remember?

Going through their paces Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club in the middle of a demonstration in 1980. Recognise anyone?

Off to Germany Members of Whitburn Gym Club and their parents before leaving for a camping holiday in Germany. Have you potted someone you know?

In the saddle at Harton Members of Harton Comprehensive School's successful cycle teams in 1980.

A Brinkburn line-up Brinkburn Under 14s Hockey team: Left to right: M Taylor; M Dring; K Dalton; E Deane; H Weir; A Henderson; Front: D Henzell; L Lazenby; P Pinnoce; K Martin; H Diamond.