Life in South Tyneside in 1980 - how many of these scenes do you remember?

Yes it really was 41 years ago when all of these photos were taken in South Tyneside.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 1:51 pm

Every one of these 1980 images come from the Shields Gazette archives and they show events in Harton Comprehensive, the Westovians, J&J Fashions and the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club.

We have also got reminders of the Brinkburn Under 14s Hockey team, and Whitburn Gym Club members off to Germany.

Take a look for yourself.

1. Going through their paces

Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club in the middle of a demonstration in 1980. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Off to Germany

Members of Whitburn Gym Club and their parents before leaving for a camping holiday in Germany. Have you potted someone you know?

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. In the saddle at Harton

Members of Harton Comprehensive School's successful cycle teams in 1980.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A Brinkburn line-up

Brinkburn Under 14s Hockey team: Left to right: M Taylor; M Dring; K Dalton; E Deane; H Weir; A Henderson; Front: D Henzell; L Lazenby; P Pinnoce; K Martin; H Diamond.

Photo: Shields Gazette

