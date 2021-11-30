Lizards to little stars - we have them all in 10 retro photos from Monkton Infants School

We delved into the Shields Gazette archives to find these 10 great reminders from the school.

Were you there on the day when lizards, snakes and other exotic creatures came to school in 2014? How about the day you dressed as your favourite book characters in 2008.

We have all this and more so why not take a look and then get in touch with your memories?

1. Meeting new friends in 2014 Exotic creatures at Monkton Infant School. Does this bring back memories from 7 years ago? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. A novel reminder from 2008 Space was the theme for the school's World Book Day celebrations in 2008. Remember this? Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Time for tea in 2005 These pupils got to enjoy a tea party in 2005. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. On the ball in 2006 New sports equipment arrived at the school 15 years ago thanks to Sainsburys at Bells Stores. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: TR Photo Sales