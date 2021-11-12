Memories from Marine Park Primary School - from kite flying to bobble making

In our latest spotlight on South Tyneside schools, we are heading down to the Woodbine Estate for this series of retro photos.

Do you recognise the young entrepreneurs who got to meet the Mayor and Mayoress?

How about the children enjoying a World Cup party or the youngsters in Mrs Heron’s reception class?

We have all this and more so why not take a look and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Making bobbles in 2013 Marine Park Primary School pupils learn to make bobbles as part of Age UK's Bobble Day 8 years ago. Remember this?

2. Just the business in 2010 Pupils Collette Benton and Suzanne Burn were in the picture 11 years ago but who can tell us why?

3. Time to celebrate Marine Park Primary School pupils celebrate their 100% SAT's results 8 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

4. Come on England! Students had a World Cup party and showed their support for England in 2006.