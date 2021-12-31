The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961.
The new South Shields Legion and Workingmen's Club in 1966. Does this bring back happy memories?
The concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields in 1964. What memories does this photo bring back?
The Sports Week Inter Social Clubs Dance and Competition at the Elmfield Social Club in Hebburn in 1983. Remember this?
Back to December 1982 for this photo from the South Shields Labour and Social Club. Does this bring back happy memories?
The lounge of the Alberta Social Club in March 1969.
The games room at the Cleadon and District Working Mens Social Club in 1963.
Winners of the Five and Three League receive their trophies in the Perseverance Club in 1977.
Simonside Workmen's Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories?
These cadets were pictured as they collected awards at the Social Club, Hebburn in 1977. Have you spotted someone you know?