And as we enter a new year, perhaps they will be the place where you wile away the last few hours of 2021 or herald the arrival of 2022.

The Gazette archives contain lots of images from the popular clubs of the area over the years and they show everything from people having a quiet pint to dance night.

We have got a reminder of trophy nights in Hebburn and at the Perserverance. Perhaps our 1969 scene at the Alberta Social Club lounge will bring back memories.

Was a night out at the club a weekly highlight for you?

Take a look at these 9 photographs and see if you are in the picture.

Is one of these clubs a favourite of yours? Do you have memories of welcoming a new year at one of them in decades gone by?

The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961.

The new South Shields Legion and Workingmen's Club in 1966. Does this bring back happy memories?

The concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields in 1964. What memories does this photo bring back?

The Sports Week Inter Social Clubs Dance and Competition at the Elmfield Social Club in Hebburn in 1983. Remember this?

Back to December 1982 for this photo from the South Shields Labour and Social Club. Does this bring back happy memories?

The lounge of the Alberta Social Club in March 1969.

The games room at the Cleadon and District Working Mens Social Club in 1963.

Winners of the Five and Three League receive their trophies in the Perseverance Club in 1977.

Simonside Workmen's Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories?