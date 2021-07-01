Memories of the 'People's Princess' and her visits to South Tyneside

Or perhaps you saw her when she returned to the North East in 1987.

It was in May 1985 that we first welcomed Diana, Princess of Wales, to Jarrow and what a turnout there was.

Our photographers caught the memorable visit on camera as she walked through the churchyard of St Paul’s Church, in Jarrow. Officially, she was there to unveil a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of its dedication.

Memories of Diana's visit to South Tyneside.

But she also made a huge impression on the people of the borough. Were you among them?

Diana was back in the North East two years later and our photographers were there to see her back in the region. Perhaps you got to see her as well.

Or maybe you got to see the princess on other occasions when she came to the North East.

Today would have been the day that the princess turned 60 and it is also the day when the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex were unveiling a statue of their mother.

Princess Diana meeting the crowds in May 1985. Were you among them?

The monument has been erected at Diana's former home Kensington Palace in its Sunken Garden, which has been filled with more than 4,000 flowers and offers a "calmer and more reflective setting" for the permanent tribute to the princess.

What are your memories of meeting Diana? Perhaps you even got to chat to her. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Princess Diana meets the crowds at St Paul's Church, Jarrow in May 1985.

A visit to the North East by the princess in March 1987.

Princess Diana's 1985 visit to St Paul's Church, Jarrow, to unveil a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1300th anniversary of its dedication.

Bouquets galore for the princess on her 1985 visit to Jarrow.