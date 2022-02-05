Nine cool archive scenes from South Tyneside as we mark 'Ice Cream for Breakfast Day'

The first Saturday in February is the big day each year and we are celebrating with a look back at ice cream scenes from South Tyneside’s past.
Were you pictured tucking in to a cornet at Bamburgh School or enjoying a cooling ice cream in 2007?
Take a look at our ice cream recollections.
1. Cornets at Cineworld
Gemma Taylor and Linda McDonough were pictured enjoying ice creams at Cineworld in Boldon in 2007, but who can tell us more?
Photo: TR
2. Party time at Sea View Primary
An ice cream party for Sea View Primary pupils and staff after the school got a good Ofsted report in 2011.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Layla's ice-cream parlour at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.
Layla Alice Powell aged 8 with grandmother Alice Powell and mother Rachel Powell (R)
Layla's ice-cream parlour at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in 2014 with Layla Alice Powell, Alice Powell and Rachel Powell in the picture.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. A special moment for David and Grace
Grandfather David Proudlock shares an ice cream with granddaughter Grace Kennedy in this photo from 12 years ago.
Photo: CL