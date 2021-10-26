And for our latest trick, we pulled these 9 retro images out of the Shields Gazette archives.

They all show magic scenes from the borough in recent years and were taken at venues including Cheviot Junior School, the Customs House, Boldon School, and St Oswald’s School in Hebburn.

National Magic Week celebrates the thrill of watching magic shows in action.

But in the meantime, why not enjoy a reminder of performances or two closer to home.

1. Spellbinding at Cheviot Juniors ANDY TATE OF CHUCKLE ENTERTAINMENT WITH PUPILS FROM CHEVIOT JUNIOR SCHOOL DURING A MAGIC AND CIRCUS DAY.

2. Magic at breakfast time Magician Magic Mick was pictured as he entertained pupils at the Boldon School Breakfast Club in 2009. Is there someone you know in the photo?

3. Laughs galore at St Oswald's What a wonderful magic show at St Oswald's School in Hebburn in 2004. Does this bring back great memories?

4. All smiles in 2016 Magician Chad Long performing at the South Tyneside International Magic Festival at the Customs House in 2016.