Magic show scenes for you to cast your minds back to.

Nine enchanting memories from South Shields, Boldon and Hebburn as we look forward to National Magic Day later this week

Who knew! National Magic Day arrives on Sunday.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:11 pm

And for our latest trick, we pulled these 9 retro images out of the Shields Gazette archives.

They all show magic scenes from the borough in recent years and were taken at venues including Cheviot Junior School, the Customs House, Boldon School, and St Oswald’s School in Hebburn.

National Magic Week celebrates the thrill of watching magic shows in action.

But in the meantime, why not enjoy a reminder of performances or two closer to home.

1. Spellbinding at Cheviot Juniors

ANDY TATE OF CHUCKLE ENTERTAINMENT WITH PUPILS FROM CHEVIOT JUNIOR SCHOOL DURING A MAGIC AND CIRCUS DAY.

Photo: TR

2. Magic at breakfast time

Magician Magic Mick was pictured as he entertained pupils at the Boldon School Breakfast Club in 2009. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: TR

3. Laughs galore at St Oswald's

What a wonderful magic show at St Oswald's School in Hebburn in 2004. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: CL

4. All smiles in 2016

Magician Chad Long performing at the South Tyneside International Magic Festival at the Customs House in 2016.

Photo: sg

