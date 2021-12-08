Nine fashionably festive Christmas jumper scenes from South Tyneside's past

So how about a bit of a reminder of Christmas jumper scenes we’ve loved over the years in South Tyneside

We have archive photos from Chichester Ladies Club in 2015 and South Shields Football Club in 2016.

Were you pictured in festive wear at EJ’s Cafe in 2016? These people were.

And what an array of jumpers they are. Take a look for yourself and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Be on the ball with your memories It's 2016 and the St Clare's Hospice Jolly Jumper appeal got strong support at South Shields FC. Were you pictured? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. All smiles at St Aloysius St Aloysius pupils took part in Jolly Jumper Day in 2015 to raise funds for St Clare's Hospice. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Lovely support from the ladies Chichester Ladies Club which ran a jolly jumper challenge in 2015. Are you pictured? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. So seasonal at EJ's St Clare's Jolly Jumper campaign at EJ's Cafe in 2016. Pictured are cafe owner Ashleigh Smith, Christine Barnes and Kerry McGow with customer Edith Murphy (middle). Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales