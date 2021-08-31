Plenty to read about if you join us on a retro journey to these book scenes from years gone by.
Nine great pictures of young book worms from South Tyneside in years past as National Read A Book Day approaches

Do you love to get engrossed in a good book?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 12:35 pm

All of the people in these retro South Tyneside scenes did and what better time to re-live the memories than now as National Read A Book Day approaches.

The big day arrives on September 6 and it encourages people to turn their heads to a good page turner.

We hope these scenes will help you to enjoy South Tyneside book scenes from years gone by.

To re-live a great chapter from the past, take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Fantastic at Fellgate Primary

A flashback to 2004 where pupils from Fellgate Primary School were dressed as their favourite book characters. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?

Photo: TR

2. Super at South Shields Library

Star Wars characters visited South Shields library as part of the National Year of Reading in 2008.

Photo: SN

3. A mountain of reading in 2003

Amy Miller and Melvyn Steadman from King George Comprehensive School had plenty to keep them busy during a readathon in 2003.

Photo: TR

4. A spellbinding read in 2003

Andrew and Dylan Charlton get stuck in to a Harry Potter book at the Central Library 18 years ago.

Photo: TR

