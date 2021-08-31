Nine great pictures of young book worms from South Tyneside in years past as National Read A Book Day approaches

All of the people in these retro South Tyneside scenes did and what better time to re-live the memories than now as National Read A Book Day approaches.
The big day arrives on September 6 and it encourages people to turn their heads to a good page turner.
We hope these scenes will help you to enjoy South Tyneside book scenes from years gone by.
To re-live a great chapter from the past, take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. Fantastic at Fellgate Primary
A flashback to 2004 where pupils from Fellgate Primary School were dressed as their favourite book characters. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?
Photo: TR
2. Super at South Shields Library
Star Wars characters visited South Shields library as part of the National Year of Reading in 2008.
Photo: SN
3. A mountain of reading in 2003
Amy Miller and Melvyn Steadman from King George Comprehensive School had plenty to keep them busy during a readathon in 2003.
Photo: TR
4. A spellbinding read in 2003
Andrew and Dylan Charlton get stuck in to a Harry Potter book at the Central Library 18 years ago.
Photo: TR