Nine memories of life in South Tyneside life in 1991 - from tunnels to twin towns

It was also the year when citizens of a German town got a special South Tyneside honour. And it was happy birthday to a tunnel.

Want to know more about 1991 in the borough? Read on.

1) It was goodbye forever to the Ingham Infirmary which was demolished in 1991. The South Shields hospital served the area since 1873 when it was built as an extension of the South Shields and Westoe Dispensary. Were you one of the patients there and what do you remember of it?

Reminding you of life in South Tyneside in 1991.

2) The historic Tyne pedestrian and cyclist tunnels in South Tyneside celebrated their 40th anniversary in 1991.

3) And there was another 40th anniversary to celebrate that year. South Tyneside began its twinning links with Wuppertal in Germany in 1951 and in 1991, the people of Wuppertal were awarded the Freedom of the Borough of South Tyneside.

4) What a find at South Shields Roman fort where a cold plunge bath was excavated. It was part of the private bath suite in a commanding officer's house in the fort.

5) For those wanting a spot of retail therapy, how about Impulse at The Nook? It sold the latest in hatwear and you could even get them on hire. Remember it?

The Tyne pedestrian and cycle tunnel which was 40 years old in 1991.

6) Well done to the Whitburn Junior School pupils who completed the Gosforth Fun Run in 1991 in aid of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, but were you among them?

7) It may have been a cold February morning in 1991 but Lukes Lane pupils were determined to do their bit to help others less fortunate than themselves. They set off for their round-the-school walk for Romania. Did you take part?

8) The Bamburgh pub in South Shields had a new look in 1991 and bar staff passed a three part test of skills and product knowledge. Were you among them?

The end of an era as a digger clears another load of bricks and mortar away from the Ingham Infirmary which made way for housing in 1991.

9) What a year for choir members of St Mark's and St Cuthbert's Church, Quarry Lane who won the Dean's Award from the Royal School of Church Music.

We would love you to share your stories of life in South Tyneside in the early 1990s. You can do just that by emailing [email protected]

Impulse was a great place for the latest fashions including up-to-date headwear.

Archaelogists Leon Jazdzejewski, left and Eddie Dougherty, working on the excavated cold plunge bath of the private bath suite in the commanding officer's house of South Shields Roman Fort in 1991.

Lukes Lane pupils set off for their round the school walk for Romania.