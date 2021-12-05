Another chance to enjoy a night out. Who do you recognise?
Another chance to enjoy a night out. Who do you recognise?

Nine pictures from a South Shields night out at Trocadero’s in the past - spot anyone you know?

We first put these nine pictures together from happy times at Trocadero’s – now Ziggy’s – in South Shields during lockdown, as a way of reminding people of happier times.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 11:15 am

They all come to us courtesy of our friends at Alpha24images and we thank them again for a wonderful reminder of the past. You can also find Alpha24images on Facebook.

Perhaps you can spot yourself or someone you know. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

Undefined: readMore

1. All friends together

See if you can spot a familiar face. Photo: Alpha24images

Photo: Alpha24images

Photo Sales

2. Who do you recognise?

We hope these photos bring back great memories of a night out at Trocadero's.

Photo: Alpha24images

Photo Sales

3. A time to relish

What a lovely reminder of a night out. Photo: Alpha24images

Photo: Alpha24images

Photo Sales

4. Spending time with friends

What are your memories of nights out such as these? Photo: Alpha24images

Photo: Alpha24images

Photo Sales
South ShieldsFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3