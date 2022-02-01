Nine pictures from Chinese New Year celebrations in South Tyneside over the years - from lanterns to dragon dancing

And as these archive photos show, the people of South Tyneside have been no strangers to enjoying colourful celebrations of the event in years gone by.

We have dragon dancing at West Boldon Primary in 2009 and tasty treats at Hebburn Comprehensive in 2007. There were colourful fans at St Wilfrid’s RC School in 2016 and lanterns at Ashfield Nursery in 2006.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at these photos from the Gazette archives and enjoy the memories.

1. Celebrating at St Wilfrid's Chinese New Year celebrations at St Wilfrids RC College with Ellie Tomlin and Erin Craig in the picture in 2016. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Food for thought at Hebburn Comprehensive Lesley Cusworth, Anne Webb and Jeanette Snowball were spicing things up at Hebburn Comprehensive with this food selection for the 2007 Chinese New Year celebrations. Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. So creative at Ashfields Nursery Look at the fun they had with new year lanterns at Ashfields Nursery 16 years ago. In the picture are Olivia Ditchburn, Harli Adamson, Aidan Hill, Marshall Dixon and Ellie Falconer. Photo: IB Photo Sales

4. Tucking in at East Boldon Junior school Kitchen staff Karen Phillips, Ashleigh Potts, Monika Saunders and Wendy Pye with Janet Orrock (front) were enjoying Chinese food in this scene from 2014. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales