Nine pictures from St Oswald's School in 2007 - a chance to re-live some retro class scenes

And here they are. We have 9 reminders of everything from dancing to acting and plenty of images from the classroom too.
There are faces galore to recognise from the school in Nash Avenue and we hope these pictures bring back some wonderful memories.
The only way to find out is by browsing through this set of photos.
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Happy faces galore
Bless! These young pupils look delighted to be in the picture - but do you recognise any of them?
Photo: SN
2. Write back in time
Putting pen to paper at St Oswald's but who are the students in the picture?
Photo: SN
3. Talent on the stage
In the spotlight but who are the budding stage stars?
Photo: SN
4. Creative in the classroom
They're doing so well at their desks. Do you recognise these keen students?
Photo: SN