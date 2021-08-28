The answer is they all featured in photos which Shields Gazette photographers took of pupils at Hadrian Primary School.

The South Shields school is the latest to take the spotlight in one of our retro features and we have 10 archive pictures to share with you.

We have a football scene, home-made Christmas lanterns and much more besides.

Take a look and see how many familiar faces you can spot.

Having fun in 2006 Showing off some great dance moves. Does this bring back great memories from 15 years ago?

Tall times in 2005 Newcastle Eagles star Fabulous Flournoy met with the Hadrian Primary School basketball team in 2005. Remember this?

Remembering the war years These pupils stepped back in time to take a look at wartime Britain in this photo from 2007. The students pictured were taking part in a nationwide project on poetry.

Come on England! It's football fever day at the school in 2006. Recognise anyone?