So many great scenes but we want your memories of them.
So many great scenes but we want your memories of them.

Nine pictures from years past at Hadrian Primary School in South Shields - see if you can spot someone you know

What do Scrooge, a basketball star, Maypole dancing and wartime memories have in common?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 4:55 am

The answer is they all featured in photos which Shields Gazette photographers took of pupils at Hadrian Primary School.

The South Shields school is the latest to take the spotlight in one of our retro features and we have 10 archive pictures to share with you.

We have a football scene, home-made Christmas lanterns and much more besides.

Take a look and see how many familiar faces you can spot.

1. Having fun in 2006

Showing off some great dance moves. Does this bring back great memories from 15 years ago?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

2. Tall times in 2005

Newcastle Eagles star Fabulous Flournoy met with the Hadrian Primary School basketball team in 2005. Remember this?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

3. Remembering the war years

These pupils stepped back in time to take a look at wartime Britain in this photo from 2007. The students pictured were taking part in a nationwide project on poetry.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

4. Come on England!

It's football fever day at the school in 2006. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3