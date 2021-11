It inspired us to look into the Shields Gazette archives and see what other great events we could find from the South Tyneside college.

We discovered scenes such as fencing, a careers fair, a new menu and even a Willy Wonka themed enterprise afternoon.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Food for thought from 2009 Chef Linda Seales was showing students the new menu in this 2009 photo. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Big in business in 2011 A Willy Wonka themed enterprise afternoon in 2011. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Ready for the world of work A careers fair at the college in 2015 but were you there? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Ready to rap Christian rap group Dependance paid a visit to the school in 2008. Did you get to see them? Photo: TR Photo Sales