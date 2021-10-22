A selection of Chuter Ede Community Association photos from through the years.
A selection of Chuter Ede Community Association photos from through the years.

Nine retro photos as we shoot back in time to these scenes at Chuter Ede in South Shields - are you in the spotlight?

You’ve crafted eggs, battled it out at a fun day and tackled drums at drum school.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:55 pm

You’ve washed cars, learned the skills of baby massages and enjoyed Little Tots sessions.

What is the common denominator? It all happened at the Chuter Ede Community Association and we have got the archive photos to show it!

Every one of these images comes from the Shields Gazette archives and we hope they include someone you know.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Banging the drum for Chuter Ede

Who do you recognise in this drum school scene at Chuter Ede in 2014?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Fun day action in 2014

Were you pictured enjoying the Chuter Ede Community Centre family fun day 7 years ago?

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. All for Comic Relief

A Comic Relief car wash at Chuter Ede in 2013. Were you pictured taking part?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. A cracking reminder from 2007

Chuter Ede's egg craft club was in the spotlight in 2007. Are you one of the members in the picture?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
South ShieldsShields Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3