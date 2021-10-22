You’ve washed cars, learned the skills of baby massages and enjoyed Little Tots sessions.

What is the common denominator? It all happened at the Chuter Ede Community Association and we have got the archive photos to show it!

Every one of these images comes from the Shields Gazette archives and we hope they include someone you know.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Banging the drum for Chuter Ede Who do you recognise in this drum school scene at Chuter Ede in 2014?

2. Fun day action in 2014 Were you pictured enjoying the Chuter Ede Community Centre family fun day 7 years ago?

3. All for Comic Relief A Comic Relief car wash at Chuter Ede in 2013. Were you pictured taking part?

4. A cracking reminder from 2007 Chuter Ede's egg craft club was in the spotlight in 2007. Are you one of the members in the picture?